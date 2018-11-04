Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Stake Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,512,000 after purchasing an additional 668,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 694,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 603,026 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 114,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,766,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.