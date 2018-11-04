Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th.

Delphi Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Delphi Technologies has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Delphi Technologies to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NYSE:DLPH opened at $21.91 on Friday. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,140.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLPH. UBS Group raised Delphi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Delphi Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Delphi Technologies from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Delphi Technologies from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

