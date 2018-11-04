Denny’s Corp (DENN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DENN. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of DENN opened at $16.74 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 20.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 189,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Denny’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 275,159 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Denny’s by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 191,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 40.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 116,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

