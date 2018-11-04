Derek T. Chalmers Sells 20,000 Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,392 shares in the company, valued at $18,618,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $19.69 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARA. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

