Desjardins Upgrades Gildan Activewear (GIL) to “Buy”

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GIL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gildan Activewear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $754.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 145.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

