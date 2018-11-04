Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Wyndham Destinations (WYND) a $58.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 price objective on Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WYND. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $66.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Shares of WYND stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $33,323.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,310,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,713,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,054,000.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.