Deutsche Bank Lowers American Tower (AMT) to Hold

Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $167.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $169.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMT. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $152.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. American Tower has a 1 year low of $130.37 and a 1 year high of $161.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 49.53%.

In related news, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $25,594,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $6,599,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,126 shares of company stock valued at $37,410,060. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 354.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in American Tower by 140.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 75.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in American Tower by 311.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

