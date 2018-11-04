Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDSA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cfra set a GBX 2,840 ($37.11) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,950.31 ($38.55).

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 2,402.50 ($31.39) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.71).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

