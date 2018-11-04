Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Just Eat (JSTLF)

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JSTLF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

