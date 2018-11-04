Deutsche Bank Upgrades NTT Docomo (DCM) to Buy

NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DCM opened at $25.60 on Friday. NTT Docomo has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in NTT Docomo during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NTT Docomo by 1,445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NTT Docomo by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NTT Docomo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NTT Docomo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.