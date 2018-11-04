Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €23.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.12 ($31.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.92 ($28.97).

ETR:LHA opened at €19.75 ($22.97) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a twelve month high of €31.26 ($36.35).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

