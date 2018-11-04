DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Earns Neutral Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DPSGY. ValuEngine upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.17.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

