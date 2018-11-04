Devon Energy (DVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

NYSE DVN opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.27. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.65.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $235,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

