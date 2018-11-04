DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.91.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DRH stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 2,229,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,340. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $236.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.