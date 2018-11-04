Diebold Nixdorf Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.49). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $323.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.