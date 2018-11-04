Digi International (DGII) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Digi International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Digi International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of DGII opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.65 million, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. Digi International has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

In other news, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $185,013.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,100.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth about $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,015,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 145,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.