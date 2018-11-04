DigiFinexToken Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (DFT)

DigiFinexToken (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One DigiFinexToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002476 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigiFinexToken has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. DigiFinexToken has a market cap of $0.00 and $854,809.00 worth of DigiFinexToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigiFinexToken alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About DigiFinexToken

DigiFinexToken (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DigiFinexToken’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. DigiFinexToken’s official Twitter account is @Draftcoin. The official message board for DigiFinexToken is www.digifinex.com/notice. DigiFinexToken’s official website is www.digifinex.com.

DigiFinexToken Token Trading

DigiFinexToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiFinexToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiFinexToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiFinexToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiFinexToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiFinexToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.