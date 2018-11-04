Diodes (DIOD) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

DIOD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.12. 444,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,544. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $255,184.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $167,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,318.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,147 shares of company stock worth $3,363,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Diodes by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 64,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Diodes by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 133,019 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 14.1% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 25,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 92.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 132,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

