Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diplomat Pharmacy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

DPLO stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Diplomat Pharmacy has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $1,104,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,992,628.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DPLO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.