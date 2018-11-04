Discover Financial Services (DFS) Insider David W. Nelms Sells 30,000 Shares

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) insider David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,337,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $63.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.05. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 204.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 181.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 440.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.