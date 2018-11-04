Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $32,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 859,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 201,263 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 172,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,343,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,575,431.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $293,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,564.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,625. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

