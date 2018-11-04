Diversified Restaurant (SAUC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Diversified Restaurant to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Diversified Restaurant to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAUC stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.99. Diversified Restaurant has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAUC. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Restaurant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Diversified Restaurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

