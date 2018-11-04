Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) & Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert (MRDN) Critical Survey

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) and Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert (NASDAQ:MRDN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Royalty 48.85% 6.13% 4.05% Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Diversified Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Royalty $16.13 million 15.33 $8.91 million N/A N/A Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diversified Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Diversified Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diversified Royalty and Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquision of top-line royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Sutton, Mr. Lube, and AIR MILES. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert

Attis Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer and disposal services. The company offers solid waste collection services to approximately 65,000 industrial, commercial and residential customers in the Metropolitan St. Louis, Missouri area, as well as approximately 33,000 customers in Virginia. It also rents waste containers; and provides collection services to construction, demolition, industrial sites, and larger commercial locations. The company was formerly known as Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. Attis Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

