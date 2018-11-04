Dogecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $436.37 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $436.37 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, cfinex, CoinFalcon and Graviex. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00858791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00021199 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010330 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001441 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 116,848,637,380 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, Bits Blockchain, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, Cryptohub, BX Thailand, C-Patex, Bitbns, Crex24, YoBit, QBTC, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, CoinEx, Upbit, Koineks, Indodax, Coinbe, Tripe Dice Exchange, SouthXchange, Exmo, Kraken, Ovis, C-CEX, BCEX, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Graviex, CoinEgg, Coindeal, BtcTrade.im, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Coinsquare, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Exrates, BitFlip, Bleutrade, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox, Tidex, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Fatbtc, FreiExchange, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Livecoin and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.