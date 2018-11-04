Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stake Raised by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,333,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Dollar General by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $112.12 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $79.79 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.35.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $2,501,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

