Dominion Energy (D) PT Lowered to $77.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, September 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $69.89 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $711,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 87,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 50,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

