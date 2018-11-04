Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Irhythm Technologies Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRTC. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Shares of IRTC opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 2.03. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1,995.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 16,523 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $4,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,408,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,100. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

