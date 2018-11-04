DowDuPont (DWDP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $58.01, but opened at $58.27. DowDuPont shares last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 812914 shares.

The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DWDP. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Nomura lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

In related news, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC raised its stake in DowDuPont by 6.7% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in DowDuPont by 7.2% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 266,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DowDuPont by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,311,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,634,000 after buying an additional 83,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in DowDuPont by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DowDuPont by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 202,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont Company Profile (NYSE:DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

