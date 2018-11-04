Dowdupont Inc. Acquires 59,057 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Stock

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) major shareholder Dowdupont Inc. acquired 59,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $341,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dowdupont Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 58,922 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $340,569.16.

On Friday, October 26th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 56,933 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $324,518.10.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 57,069 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $322,439.85.

On Saturday, October 20th, Dowdupont Inc. acquired 61,332 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $347,752.44.

On Thursday, October 18th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 64,659 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $382,134.69.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 62,370 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $366,735.60.

On Friday, October 12th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 68,606 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $408,891.76.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 68,814 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $432,151.92.

On Friday, October 5th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 34,942 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $219,785.18.

On Monday, October 8th, Dowdupont Inc. purchased 103,670 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $657,267.80.

AGFS stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter worth $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 49.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 55.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $297,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

