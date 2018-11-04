DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in DowDuPont by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 298,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in DowDuPont by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in DowDuPont by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in DowDuPont by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in DowDuPont by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DWDP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.39.

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

