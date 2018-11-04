Dragonglass Hits Market Cap of $107,673.00 (DGS)

Dragonglass (CURRENCY:DGS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Dragonglass has a total market capitalization of $107,673.00 and $23.00 worth of Dragonglass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonglass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Dragonglass has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00151057 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00260516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.97 or 0.09860848 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dragonglass Token Profile

Dragonglass’ total supply is 1,210,342,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,717,874 tokens. Dragonglass’ official Twitter account is @dragonglasscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dragonglass is medium.com/dragonglasscom. The official website for Dragonglass is dragonglass.com.

Dragonglass Token Trading

Dragonglass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonglass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonglass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonglass using one of the exchanges listed above.

