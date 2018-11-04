Dream Industrial REIT (DIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Dream Industrial REIT to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$47.53 million during the quarter.

DIR stock opened at C$9.44 on Friday. Dream Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.08 and a 1 year high of C$9.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

