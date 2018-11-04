Duke Energy (DUK) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.72. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.65-4.85 EPS.

Shares of DUK opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.06.

In related news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

