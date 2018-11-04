Duke Energy (DUK) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $79.91, but opened at $81.66. Duke Energy shares last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 7038399 shares traded.

The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $566,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.06.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

