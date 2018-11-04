Duxton Water Ltd (D2O) Insider Edouard (Ed) Peter Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$19,605.00 ($13,904.26).

Edouard (Ed) Peter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Edouard (Ed) Peter bought 14,788 shares of Duxton Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$19,934.22 ($14,137.75).

Shares of D2O stock traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting A$1.29 ($0.91). The stock had a trading volume of 107,227 shares.

Duxton Water Company Profile

Duxton Water Limited operates as an investment vehicle servicing the water requirements of various Australian primary production enterprises. It provides an opportunity for water users to buy and lease water. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

