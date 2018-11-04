DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 3,524.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 201,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $514,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $215,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,527 shares of company stock worth $18,989,941. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $68.59 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.