DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $4,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,527 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,941. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

