DXC Technology (DXC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $70.63 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $68.59 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $4,989,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $215,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,527 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,941 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in DXC Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in DXC Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DXC Technology by 40.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,470,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after purchasing an additional 425,222 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in DXC Technology by 365.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.