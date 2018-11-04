Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.61.

NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 109,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,226. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,866 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.62% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

