e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.25 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin purchased 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $705,856.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $918,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,430. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 48.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 253,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,766. The stock has a market cap of $517.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

