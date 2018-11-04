Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $7,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $177,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.7% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 676,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,977. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

