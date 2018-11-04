Eaton (ETN) PT Lowered to $85.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. UBS Group set a $97.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.12.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,107. Eaton has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $995,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 209,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 112,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

