Eaton M. Scripps Purchases 29,264 Shares of E. W. Scripps (SSP) Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Eaton M. Scripps purchased 29,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $506,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eaton M. Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Eaton M. Scripps purchased 27,976 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,651.68.

Shares of SSP opened at $17.19 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after buying an additional 79,568 shares during the period. Litespeed Management L.L.C. grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 3.6% during the second quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 433,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,025,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after buying an additional 326,712 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 19.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 5.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E. W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Stephens set a $15.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. E. W. Scripps presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

