Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. Eaton Vance posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.11 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EV shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $60.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE EV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. 680,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,203. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $60.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 56.45%.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $261,313.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,100.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

