Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 773,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $180,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 163,452 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $60.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $2,348,332.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,984 shares of company stock worth $6,618,100.

NYSE EV opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.11 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

