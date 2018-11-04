Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Stake Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 211.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5,800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 160,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $10.96 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

