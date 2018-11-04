Eaton’s (ETN) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.12.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.24. 3,311,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,107. Eaton has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

In related news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $995,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,069,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eaton by 27,710.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,434,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,021 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 57.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,531,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,143 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Eaton by 6,356.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,239,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,510 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 29.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,039,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,193,000 after purchasing an additional 688,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

