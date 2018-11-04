EBCH (EBCH) Achieves Market Cap of $84,717.00

EBCH (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One EBCH token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. EBCH has a total market cap of $84,717.00 and $55.00 worth of EBCH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EBCH has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00150936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00257738 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $622.36 or 0.09772882 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCH was first traded on November 4th, 2017. EBCH’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. The official website for EBCH is CoinPulse.io. EBCH’s official Twitter account is @eBCHCoin.

EBCH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCH using one of the exchanges listed above.

