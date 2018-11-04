Eco Animal Health Group (EAH) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a research report report published on Thursday.

LON:EAH opened at GBX 382.50 ($5.00) on Thursday. Eco Animal Health Group has a 1-year low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 680 ($8.89).

Get Eco Animal Health Group alerts:

In other Eco Animal Health Group news, insider Anthony Paul Rawlinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £300,000 ($392,003.14).

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Eco Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.