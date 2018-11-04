EcoCoin Market Capitalization Hits $14,112.00 (ECO)

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. EcoCoin has a market cap of $14,112.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EcoCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EcoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00109374 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000829 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,199.81 or 2.85788240 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 172% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00087228 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About EcoCoin

EcoCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,174,046 coins and its circulating supply is 1,172,457 coins. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin. EcoCoin’s official website is www.ecocoin.us.

EcoCoin Coin Trading

EcoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EcoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EcoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EcoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

